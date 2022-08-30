REPORTS: Successful weekend for Tipperary teams in U15 intercounty tournaments

The Arrabawn Co-op U15 intercounty hurling tournament took place in Tipperary last Saturday, returning after a two-year hiatus and proved to be a very successful weekend for the competing Tipperary teams.

The games were split between four venues in north Tipperary in the form of Toomevara, Nenagh, Moneygall, and Borris_Ileigh who all pulled out the stops to host a very successful run of games throughout a beautiful ful day for hurling.

In Borris-Ileigh, the John Doyle Shield and the Arrabawn Shield took place, with as the Tipperary 1 team featured and performed very well against two good Cork teams.

Arrabawn Co-op U15 Shield Semi-Final

Tipperary 1 1-24

Cork 2 1-8

Tipperary played Cork 2 at 12.30 and despite a sluggish start, had far too much for the youg Rebels with David Ryan, Eoin Doughan, and Patrick McDonagh all pointing inside the first seven minutes.

Cork pointed with two frees thereafter, bu the Tipp lads took over in the middle of the half, with Eoin Doughan in particular impressing throughout, along with Tom Corcoran, Jake Houlihan, and David Ryan the pick during the easy win.

Scorers: Jake Houlihan (0-6, 0-3f, 0-1 65), Eoin Doughan 0-5, Stefan Tobin (0-5, 0-2f), Cillian Minogue 1-1, David Ryan, Killian Cantwell 0-2 each, Sean Walsh, John Cronin, Patrick McDonagh 0-1 each.

Arrabawn Co-op U15 Shield Final

Tipperary 1 1-20

Cork 1 1-7

It was Cork 1 that Tipperary would face in the final at 4.00, and much to everyone's surprise, it was just as easy as the prior game with an emphatic win in a dominant performance.

Moneygall's Eoin Doughan once again finished the game strongly, with his goal 12 minutes into the second half effectively sealing the win for the Premier, whie Stefan Tobin, Cathal O’Reilly, Cillian Minogue, and Toby Corbett impressing in particular the claim the Arrabaw Shield title.

Scorers: Eoin Doughan (1-3, 0-1f), Stefan Tobin 0-4, Cillian Minogue (0-3), Jake Houlihan (0-3, 0-2f, 0-1 65), Patrick McDonagh, David Ryan 0-2 each, Finn Napier, Tommy Blackmore, Killian Cantwell 0-1 each.

Tipperary 1 team: Daire English (Father Sheehys); Patrick Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Toby Corbett (Upperchurch/Drombane), Cathal O’Reilly (Holycross/Ballycahill); Darragh Pollard (Ballingarry), Jake Houlihan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Tom Corcoran (JK Brackens); Michéal Collins (Templederry Kenyons), David Ryan (Arravale Rovers); Killian Cantwell (Moycarkey/Borris), Patrick McDonagh (Cahir), Adam Ryan (Arravale Rovers); Cillian Minogue (Durlas Óg), Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swans), Eoin Doughan (Moneygall).

Subs: Owen O’Dwyer (Killenaule), Sean Walsh (JK Brackens), Finn Napier (Carrick Swans), Tommy Blackmore (Ballingarry), John Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Brian O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), Leelan Donoghue (Durlas Óg), Ray Quinlivan (Kilruane MacDonaghs).

The Tipperary 2 team also had success on Saturday in the John Doyle Cup in Moneygall, first at 11.00 on Saturday morning in the semi-final where they easily accounted for the challenge of Kildare by 4-18 to 1-6, while the finished out a successful day with a good win over Kilkenny 2 in the final on a 0-18 to 0-12 scoreline.

Tipperary 2 team: Cillian Collins (Newport); Keelan Dunne (Durlas Óg), Kyle O’Dowd (Durlas Óg), Conor Grace (Burgess); Dan McCahey (Loughmore/Castleiney), David McSweeney (St Marys), Ronan Myles (Ballybacon/Grange); Max Carroll (Sean Treacys), Darragh O’Hore (Solohead); Aaron Cagney (St Marys), Lorcan Burke (Gortnahoe/Glengoole), Tiarnan Ryan (Holycross/Ballycahill); Sean Ryan (Holycross/Ballycahill), Caylum Fogarty (Nenagh Éire Óg), Joe O'Dwyer (Burgess).

Subs: Evan Sherlock (Kiladangan), Gavin Neville (Fethard), Cian Collins (Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun), Alex Coppinger (Durlas Óg), Larry Collins (Sean Treacys), Sean O’Shea (Cappawhite), Oisin Power (Skeheenarinky), Liam O’Dwyer (Shannon Rovers), Declan Walsh (Roscrea).