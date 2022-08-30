Irish Water are repairing a burst main in Skeheenarinky today
Irish Water is working to repair a burst water main in the Skeheenarinky area today.
The works are scheduled to be complete by 5pm.
Coolroe, Boherbue, The Lough and the surrounding areas may also be affected.
