01 Sept 2022

Ann does the double at Tipperary golf club - Captain's and President's in one year

Ann does the double at Tipperary golf club - Captain's and President's in one year

Ann O'Donoghue accepting her winner's prize from Lady President, Mary O’Meara following her recent success at Tipperary Golf Club.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

01 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Congratulations to Ann O’Donoghue, who has completed the big double at Tipperary Golf Club this year. Back in July Ann won Lady Captain’s Prize and more recently, on Wednesday, August 24, with a super score of 66 and with three shots to spare, she won the Lady President’s Prize.

A lovely day and evening was had by all.

The O'Donoghues are a great sporting family. Ann's husband John was also a brilliant golfer winning numerous prestigious competitions over his career. John previously was an All-Ireland senior hurling medal winner with Tipperary and also played a big part in guiding Tipperary to further successess from the sideline as part of the management team.Winner : Ann O'Donoghue (28) 66 nett
Runner Up : Margaret Spillane (32) 69 nett
Gross: Aoife Lowry (03) 79 gross
Category A: Ellie O'Sullivan (21) 70 nett
Category B: Josephine O'Donnell (29) 72 nett

Category C: Nuala O'Sullivan (47) 71 nett

News

