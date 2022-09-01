St Vincent de Paul thank Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club for their contribution
Upperchurch Drombane St Vincent de Paul Conference Wish to thank Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club for their contribution of €3,300 from their cycle last week.
A huge thanks also to the cyclists who participated, sponsors and volunteers.
