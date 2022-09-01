BREAKING: West Tipperary may be in for a jobs announcement very soon
A town in west Tipperary could soon be in for a big jobs announcement.
According to an unnamed source, a key building in the area is in the process of being sold.
It is expected the development of the site could bring between 75 and 100 jobs to the area.
TipperaryLive.ie has been informed that an offer has been made in the last couple of days but has not yet been accepted.
The prospective buyer is believed to be in the energy sector and will provide significant investment on the site.
