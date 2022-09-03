Marlfield Lake is 'too dangerous' for kayaking or canoeing, village committee warns

Marlfield Village Committee has appealed to water sports enthusiasts not to use Marlfield Lake for canoeing and kayaking because it’s too dangerous, and because of the disturbance these activities cause to the 50 different species of birds that live there.

Bernard Lennon, secretary of Marlfield Village Committee, said it was extremely dangerous to canoe or kayak on the man-made lake as it was too shallow, and about one metre thickness of mud covered its bed.

He pointed out that if one of these boats capsized on the lake there was a real danger of someone’s life being put at risk, even though the water level was shallow.

Mr Lennon also pointed out that Marlfield Lake was a Special Area of Conservation and nesting area for about 50 species of bird.

Pursuing water sports like this on the lake disturbs and distresses the birds living there.

He stressed that the committee only comes across people canoeing or kayaking in the lake occasionally. Generally they weren’t aware they were not allowed to boat there.

The committee has requested the National Wildlife Service to erect information boards outlining that these water sports are prohibited on the lake.

Mr Lennon also advised the owners of drones not to fly their machines over Marlfield Lake in case the machines end up falling in the water and getting destroyed.

He said drones don’t disturb the lake’s wildlife if they are high in the air. It’s only the buzzing sound from drones when they are flown low over the water that distresses birds.

Mr Lennon said they had no information that drone “buzzing” was happening at Marlfield Lake.