Temporary traffic management measures planned for road in Ballypatrick area

Temporary traffic management measures will be put in place on the L-2502-1 road at Gortbrack, Ballypatrick on Monday, September 5 to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The traffic management measures will be in place on this road from 10am to 5pm.
Tipperary County Council said road diversions will be in place for the duration of the works.
