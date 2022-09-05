Penalties required as Lattin edge their way closer to west junior title

Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Lattin Cullen 2-19 (25)

Rockwell Rovers 1-22 (25) AET

Lattin Cullen win 5–4 on penalties.

John O’Shea at Bansha

Lattin/Cullen are through to the final of the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling championship following their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Rockwell Rovers at Bansha on Saturday evening.

In a game which was devoid of free-flowing hurling, it was never the less an exciting contest, culminating in high edge of the seat drama down to the last puck of the game. In the end, after extra time failed to separate the sides, it came down to the sixteenth penalty of the evening, which was brilliantly saved by Jack Whelton, to decide the issue. Following the five penalties for each side, the teams were inseparable, with sudden death deciding the issue.

Rockwell were ahead at the half time break by the minimum after Ben Carey got in for a Lattin goal just before half time. The New Inn side were leading by three points as the full-time whistle approached, but man of the match, Tom Hanley hit three injury time points to bring the game to extra time.

Again, it was Rockwell who set the pace and had gone into a three-point lead as the game entered injury time in extra time. With the last play of the game a high ball was floated into the Rockwell goalmouth where Tom Hanley was adjudged to have been fouled inside the square. Cathal Dillon drilled the resulting penalty to the net, to bring the game to a penalty shootout.

Lattin Cullen converted five from eight penalties, while Rockwell converted four from eight.

Tadgh Carew opened the scoring at the far end with a well taken point inside the opening minute. Kevin Cleary equalised from a placed ball before Ben Carey eased Lattin back in front with two minutes on the clock. Darren Neville doubled their advantage as neither side dominated.

Rockwell got the first break when Liam Fahey goaled at the near end following good work by Alan Moloney. This goal brought New Inn side to life and Kevin Cleary followed up with three points, two frees, to go four points to the good after twelve minutes.

Cathal Dillon hit his first score of the evening when converting a placed ball. Alan Moloney and Liam Fahey got in for two points for Rockwell, as the upped their game. Lattin were struggling at this stage in the forward division and were finding scores hard to come-by, but Cathal Dillon put over two long range frees, before Tom Hanley got his first of the evening.

Lattin were coming more into the game as the half went on and this was beginning to reflect on the score board. TJ Ryan and Kevin Cleary from a free kept Rockwell to the fore. However, a late rally from Lattin ended with Ben Carey getting through for the all-important goal to leave the half time score, Rockwell Rovers. 1-9, Lattin/Cullen 1-8.

Lattin came out more energised after the half time break. Mark Hanley replaced the injured Sean Mullins at half time, and Timmy Clarke was introduced to their attack. They hit four points in the opening eight minutes, in the process going into a two-point advantage.

Rockwell regrouped and hit four unanswered points in the next ten minutes. Tom Hanley, who was beginning to create problems under the dropping ball, scored his second to cut the deficit to the minimum. Kevin Cleary hit two points in succession to go three up as the clock ticked down.

Tom Hanley came with a late flourish and put over three points in injury time to tie the game at 1-16 each.

Aidan Barron and Jack O’Halloran exchanged points in the opening minute of extra time, before Alan Moloney, who had taken over the free taking duties, hit two long range points to lead at the break 1-19 to 1-17.

The second period was again even enough, with Alan Moloney converting three further frees. Tadgh Carew and Stephen Moloney getting on the scoreboard to leave three points between the sides as the clock headed into time added on.

Lattin launched the final attack of the game when a high ball from outfield found Tom Hanley who was hauled down. Cathal Dillon’s resulting penalty conversion bringing the game to a penalty shootout. When the sides couldn’t be separated after five penalties each, it went to sudden death with Jack Whelton making the all-important save to send Lattin through to the final, five penalties to four. They now meet Galtee Rovers in the final.

Scorers & Teams:

Lattin Cullen: Cathal Dillon (1-5f), Tom Hanley (0-5), Tadgh Carew (0-2), Jack O’Halloran (0-2), Ben Carey (0-1), Stephen Moloney (0-1), Darren Neville (0-1), Timmy Clarke (0-1), Darragh O’Brien (0-1).

Rockwell Rovers: Kevin Cleary (0-10, 0-7f), Alan Moloney (0-6, 0-5f), Liam Fahey (1-1), TJ Ryan (0-3), Pat Halley (0-1), Aidan Barron (0-1).

Lattin/Cullen: Jack Whelton, Laurence Coskeran, Shane Russell, Sean Mullins, Ed O’Meara, Ray Hennessy, Stephen Moloney, Tadgh Carew, Diarmuid Looby, Ben Carey, Jack O’Halloran (Captain), Darren Neville, Pat O’Donoghue, Cathal Dillon, Tom Hanly.

Subs used: Darragh O’Brien for Shane Russell (21 mins), Timmy Corcoran for Darren Neville (inj. 27 mins), Mark Hanly for Sean Mullins (HT), Timmy Clarke for Pat O’Donoghue (33 mins), Barry Grogan for Ben Carey (47 mins), Graham Bourke for Barry Grogan (9 mins ET), Liam Carew for Diarmuid Looby (HT in ET).

Rockwell Rovers: Michael O’Donnell, Diarmuid Lonergan, Robert O’Donnell, Paul Halley, TJ Ryan, Stephen Mason, Liam Lonergan, Gavin Ryan (Captain), Aidan Barron, Tom Downey, Willie Flynn, Kevin Cleary, Pat Halley, Liam Fahey, Alan Moloney.

Subs used: Joe Lawrence for Willie Flynn (HT), Diarmuid O’Brien for Robert O’Donnell (inj. 32 mins), JJ Cooney for Paul Halley (41 mins), Pa Hickey for Stephen Mason (50 mins).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)