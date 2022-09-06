1,322 planning permissions for homes granted as government claims Housing for all has delivered for Tipperary

One year on from its introduction, the Government has marked the first 12 months of the Government’s ambitious Housing for All plan, citing the progress made in delivering housing for Tipperary.

Marking the anniversary, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said:

“When we launched Housing for All our aim was that everyone should have access to a home to purchase or rent at an affordable price, built to a high standard and in the right place. We backed that with a guaranteed over €4 billion a year in housing investment and a series of actions to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030, including 90,000 social homes and 54,000 affordable homes. While there’s a lot of work still to do, we can see already, after the first 12 months that the plan is working in Tipperary and across the country.”

Among the measures and impacts in Tipperary arising from Housing for All are:

376 new homes built in Tipperary in the 12 months to end of June 2022 (a 26.2% increase on the previous 12 months)



Commencement Notices for 525 homes were received in Tipperary in the 12 months to the end of July 2022 (an 82.9% increase on the previous 12 months)



Planning permissions for 1,322 homes in Tipperary to the end of Q1 2022 (a 174.3% increase on the previous 12 months)

Approval for five new posts in Tipperary County Council for local authority housing delivery



Introduction of exemption from planning permission requirements for converting vacant Tipperary pubs into homes. The existing exemptions to converting vacant commercial premises into homes in Tipperary have been extended. Between 2018 and 2021, 94 residential units were provided in county Tipperary through 61 notifications of exempted developments.



In 2021, the Government provided €58.48m in total funding for housing to Tipperary County Council, an increase of 18% on 2020.



In 2021, 177 new social homes were delivered.



There was a 40% reduction in the number of households on the social housing waiting list in Tipperary at the end of 2021 compared to the first annual assessment conducted in September 2016.

Other key measures delivered through Housing for All that benefit the people Tipperary include:

A new expanded Local authority Home Loan



Launch of the First Home Scheme



New legislation on tenancies of unlimited duration



Significant funding made available by Government to assist local authority affordable housing delivery, for purchase and rent, through the Affordable Housing Fund



Introduction of a Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant (through Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund) to incentivise the refurbishment of vacant homes in Tipperary



Fair Deal Scheme reforms and Town Centre First policy to reduce vacancy



New National Housing Strategy for People with a Disability



Reformed planning process for large-scale developments in Tipperary and elsewhere – greater certainty, clarity and public participation



Tax to activate vacant land zoned for housing, commencing in 2024.



Measures to increase construction sector capacity in Tipperary, including greater investment to increase the availability of apprenticeships and training, international recruitment initiatives and the new 'Future Building' initiative to spearhead activation and recruitment for the sector



A number of significant measures to accelerate research and innovation in the sector, including Enterprise Ireland's new Built to Innovate Fund, a €5m investment for the establishment of a new Construction Technology Centre, and the turning the sod on a new Modern Methods of Construction Demonstration Park.



A new design manual and streamlined processes for the procurement of social housing for Tipperary County Council

Commenting on the role of local authorities in delivering housing in Tipperary, the Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke TD, said:

“Tipperary County Council is playing a central role in delivering housing in the county. Over the past 12 months the Government has provided resources and funding to the council to help it deliver for people in Tipperary. I’ve recently issued guidelines to Tipperary County Council on the making of their county development plan to ensure it takes into account projected housing need so that sufficient new homes can be built in key areas of housing demand. We have also streamlined the processes for the procurement of social housing.”

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, commented on progress made in putting sustainability at the heart of housing:

“Compact growth has to be at the heart of housing provision and planning. Higher population densities will have upshots such as minimal transport demand and shorter travel distances. Since Housing for All was launched, we have made progress in developing legislation to introduce Land Value Sharing and a new concept, Urban Development Zones. These are key reforms in land management and planning, which will result in compact growth and curbs on land speculation.”