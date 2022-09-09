South junior B championship games postponed this weekend

Several junior B hurling championship games in the south division due to take place this weekend have been postponed.
The clashes of Carrick Swans and Ballybacon Grange, along with Clerihan and Moyle Rovers have been pulled for unforeseen reasons.
The games will now be re-scheduled to a later date, but the south board will now struggle to run off the south championship in time to meet county championship deadlines.
The county quarter-finals in the grade are scheduled for the 24/25 of this month, and with several round left to play, along with semi-finals and finals, the likelihood is that the board will have to nominate teams for the county competitions.
