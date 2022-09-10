Congratulations to this Tipperary couple on their wedding day
Congratulations to Michelle Dunne and John Paul Duffy, who were recently married in St. Ruadhan's Church, Kilruane.
From the Cloughjordan notes in the Tipperary Star.
