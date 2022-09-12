Landslide win for Commercials in south Tipperary Under 19 A football final

Clonmel Commercials 4-20 Kilsheelan/Kilcash 2-8

Sunday’s Sureprint South Tipperary Under 19 A Football Championship final in Monroe was a one-sided game from start to finish.

Clonmel Commercials’ very fit and strong unit has aspirations of going all the way to the county final and on this display it will take a good team to stop their progress.

Commercials raced into a 1-7 to 0-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Declan Nee scoring 1-1. The goal followed a great movement between Peter McGarry and Oisin Forristal, with Declan giving Kilsheean/Kilcash goalie Oisin O’Donoghue no chance.

The Clonmel team also had scores from Cian Smith (0-2), Peter McGarry (0-2), Rory O’Dowd and a 45 from Kian O’Reilly.

Kilsheelan/Kilcash responded with pointed frees from Tommy O’Connor and Paddy Ormond.

Declan Nee and Cian Smith added further points for Commercials, while Eoin Barry had Kilsheelan’s first score from play.

However Commercials’ dominance continued, with their fast-flowing play resulting in Declan Nee almost scoring another goal that resulted in a point.

Almost immediately Cian Smith added a point from play, and with the break fast approaching Declan Nee got his second goal.

On the stroke of half-time Ruairi Leahy fisted a point from an acute angle to leave the score Clonmel Commercials 2-11 Kilsheehan/Kilcash 0-3 at the break.

After the interval Kilsheelan introduced Billy O’Gorman and this brought a short-term lift to the team , as they created more chances and more attacks. In the third quarter they hit 1-3, with the goal coming from Jack Landy and three points from frees by Tommy O’Connor.

However, Commercials moved further ahead with seven points, all from play. They had two each from Declan Nee and Cian Smith and one each from Peter McGarry, Ross Slattery and captain, Rory O’Dowd.

In the final quarter Kilsheelan had the consolation of a great goal scored by Jack Landy, his second of the day, and two points from play from Jack O’ Donoghue and Tommy O’ Connor.

Commercials rounded off the victory in style when Declan Nee completed his hat-trick, with the fourth goal scored by Peter McGarry.

Their captain Rory O’ Dowd received the South Board Cup from South Chairman Seamus Mullins.

On a day when all Commercials players shone, their standout player was Declan Nee.

For Kilsheelan/Kilcash, meanwhile, it was a bad day at the office.

Clonmel Commercials: Shane Ryan, Deji Williams, James Morris, Oisin Power, Rory O’Dowd, captain, 0-2, Dean Cagney, Darragh O’Connor, Peter McGarry 1-3, Kian O’Reilly 0-1 free, Declan Nee 3-3, Anthony Keeley, Oisin Forristal, Cian Smith 0-5, Ruairi Leahy 0-1.

Subs: Cillian McNamara for Anthony Keeley, Joe Higgins for Kian O’Reilly, Ross Slattery for James Morris, Joe Higgins for Ruairi Leahy, Adam Brannigan for Darragh O’Connor.

Kilsheelan/Kilcash: Oisin O’ Donoghue, Jack Norris, Oisin Lavin, Tadhg Maguire, Emmet Butler, Aaron Costin, Rueben Darcy, Alex Hanrahan, Conor Neville Captain, Jack O’Donoghue 0-1, Tommy O’ Connor 0-5 (4 frees), Jack Landy 2-0, Jack Mulcahy, Eoin Barry 0-1, Senan Butler.

Subs: Harvey Joy for Jack Norris, Billy O’Gorman for Jack O’Donoghue.

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Ardfinnan).