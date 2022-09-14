The loneliness of the long distance runner - Tipperary club delighted with mountain runs

Carrick-on-Suir AC’s Eugene O’Keeffe competing in the World Masters Mountain Running Championships on the Comeragh Mountains overlooking Clonmel on Saturday, September 3
WORLD MASTERS MOUNTAIN RUNNING CHAMPIONSHIP 2022
The World Masters Mountain Running Championship hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC took place in Clonmel the weekend before last, with athletes from all over Europe and the world , between the ages of 35 to 79 years of age venturing into the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford.
There were two courses- the long course of 10.5k, ascent 635m, descent 345m and short course of 8.4k, ascent 509m, descent 217m.
Carrick-on-Suir AC had three club members taking part.
On Saturday, September 3, Eugene O’Keeffe ran in the M50 race long course 10.5k of 83 international competitors, finishing in 22nd in 56.51; Keith Fraher ran well in the M40 long course 10.5k race, finishing in 1:08:45.
And on Sunday. September 4, Benny Hahessy ran the 8.4k short course open race, finishing in ninth in a time of 49:36
Well done to our athletes for taking part and supporting this locally-held international event.
