Large cohort of Tipperary workers could be entitled to a tax refund says Senator Ahearn

Many taxpayers working in different areas are not aware of flat-rate expenses they are entitled to, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

A flat-rate expense is a type of tax relief or tax credit that is available to assist with work-related costs such as uniforms, tools, and equipment. A set amount is allocated by revenue to each occupation making it a ‘flat rate’.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn said, “We’re facing a cost of living battle and many families are worried about high energy costs this winter. For those who have not claimed this refund, it comes at a pivotal point and may ease the burden.

Above: Senator Garret Ahearn

“Teachers, nurses, shop assistants, chefs, and social workers are just some of the numerous professions entitled to claim expenses. Many occupations within the hospitality sector are also included.

“For example, nurses who supply and launder their own uniforms can claim a deduction of €733, while driving instructors are entitled to €121.

“I’ve met constituents with these jobs who have never even heard of this credit, meaning that thousands may go unclaimed each year. The process of claiming these expenses is quite simple and can be done through the Revenue website.

“Once you confirm you are in a type of qualifying employment, you are eligible for a refund. The good news is that the expenses can be claimed retrospectively for up to four years”, Senator Ahearn concluded.