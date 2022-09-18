Scheme to help sports clubs and organisations in Tipperary to attract new volunteers

A workshop will be delivered via Zoom on Wednesday, September 28
Tipperary Sports Partnership, in partnership with the Tipperary Volunteer Centre, is delighted to launch its new and ’ , which aims to support clubs and sporting organisations to attract new volunteers and retain their existing volunteers to support the development of their clubs and sport in Tipperary.
A workshop will be delivered via Zoom on Wednesday, September 28 at 7.30pm.
The online Tipperary Sports Club Support Package workshops will enable sports clubs in Tipperary to gain easier access to relevant training courses that will benefit their coaches.
- and .
- .
- .
- .
This package is heavily subsidised and has limited availability, so please register as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
For registration and further details check out the website www.tipperarysports.ie
If you have any queries please email: info@tipperarysports.ie or call 052-6166201.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.