Search

19 Sept 2022

Aquafit programme for older adults in Tipperary begins next month

People of all levels and abilities will be catered for

Aquafit

The six-week programme will be held in swimming pools in Carrick-on-Suir and Roscrea

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Sports Partnership is facilitating a six-week Aquafit Programme for older adults in Roscrea Leisure Centre and Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick-on-Suir.

Aquafit is a water-based exercise programme that caters for all levels and abilities. It combines fun and exercise. Some of the benefits include:

·        Less strain on joints, increased flexibility, improved cardiovascular conditioning.

·        Aqua aerobic exercises are also beneficial in treating medical disorders such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

The cost of this programme is €25 plus booking fee.

This programme starts in Roscrea Leisure Centre on Tuesday, October 4 at 12.30pm and starts in Sean Kelly Sports Centre, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, October 6 at 10am.

Booking and further details are available through www.tipperarysports.ie or email info@tipperarysports.ie

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media