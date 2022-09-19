Tipperary motorists experience long delays after vehicle catches fire on motorway

A scene of the tailback near Birdhill this Sunday evening
There were long tailbacks on the M7 between Birdhill and Nenagh on Sunday evening after a vehicle caught fire.
Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Motorway Traffic Control Centre was alerted to a vehicle on fire at 5.50pm which led to major traffic congestion in the area.
It is unknown if anybody was injured in the incident which occurred between J26 Nenagh and J27 Birdhill (West) .
"We’ve been at a standstill for over 10 minutes now and it’s just starting to move a little bit,” said one county Limerick woman travelling home from Dublin with her partner.
“Nobody really knew what had happened but we are hearing now a vehicle was on fire. The main thing is everyone is OK,” she said.
