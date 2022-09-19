FAI Junior Cup kicks-off in Tipperary - 30 clubs from Cloughjordan to Clonmel in action

The road to the Aviva begins this Sunday in Tipperary with the 1st Round of the FAI Junior Cup with 30 Tipperary Clubs in action.
FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Ballymackey v Rearcross,
Clodagh Rangers v Borrisokane,
Sallypark Odhrans v Bansha Celtic, 3pm
Killavilla United v Borroway Rovers,
BT Harps v Cahir Park, 3pm
Birdhill v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm
Cullen Lattin v Old Bridge, 3pm M Freiburg
Cashel Town v Mullinahone, 3pm N Coughlan
Clerihan v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm G Ward
Lough Derg v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm
Clonmel Celtic v Vee Rovers, 12pm P Keane
St Michael’s v Two Mile Borris, 3pm J Maguire
Moneygall v Cloughjordan,
Clonmel Town v Galbally United, 11am M Corrigan
Peake Villa v Powerstown, 3pm M Duffy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.