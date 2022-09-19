Corbett shines as Gortnahoe pip Moyne to U17 mid title

FRS Cahir Mid U17B Hurling Final

Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-16

Moyne Templetuohy 1-11

Mark Dunne PRO

Tipperary All Ireland Minor Hurling winner Damien Corbett was the star as his five unanswered points in the opening fifteen minutes of the second half propelled his side to a 1-16 to 1-11 win over a gallant Moyne Templetuohy in the FRS Cahir Mid U17B Hurling Final played in Templemore on Sunday afternoon last.

Moyne Templetuohy began the half playing against the breeze and were first on the scoreboard with a Cathal Guilfoyle free. Corbett was quick to get his side up and running with a super first touch leading to the levelling score.

Lorcan Bourke doubled his side's score with a fine point before Guilfoyle got his second with a wonderful free from out on the sideline. This gave his side a platform with Moyne Templetuohy scoring the next two points. Diarmuid Campion with the pick of them following a gut busting run down the sideline. Guilfoyle again with a placed ball sent his side 0-04 to 0-2 into the lead.

Corbett was quick to react when a spilled ball fell his way and he narrowed the gap. It was to be a battle of the free takers with Guilfoyle and Corbett again trading scores. One point game. Thomas Meaney then plucked a ball from the sky and followed it up with the levelling score. Guilfoyle nudged his side in front again from a free before disaster for Moyne Templetuohy.

Mark Fox unfortunately dislocated his thumb and was forced to resign with Bill Brolan entering the fray. Corbett tied up proceedings again with a long range free before Guilfoyle again was on hand but this time from play. With the half time break approaching, Corbett again levelled the game but Guilfoyle gave his side a one point advantage at the break. 0-08 to 0-7.

The game was very much in the melting pot at the break but Gortnahoe Glengoole emerged a revitalised side. The game was level on the 31st minute with Corbett pointing for a free. Indeed, he was to be the scorer of the next four points, three of them from frees and one courtesy of a wayward puck out. 0-12 to 0-8.

Gortnahoe Glengoole were now playing with more freedom and pushed the gap to five, when Jason Kelly pointed from a far. Guilfoyle settled his team on the 45th minute with a free of his own and this was quickly followed up by a second. Three point game. Gortnahoe eked out the next two points with Teehan and Corbett again to the fore.

Gortnahoe Glengoole were then dealt a blow when Conor Gleeson was dismissed on a second yellow card. This didn’t sway the Gortnahoe attack and they pushed themselves six points in front. The reliable Guilfoyle reduced the gap to five before Declan Teehan was hauled to the ground in the Moyne Templetuohy square.

Corbett made no mistake with the penalty and put his side 1-16 to 0-11 in front. Moyne Templetuohy got a goal of their own in the last play of the game with David Doyle accurately scoring a 21m free. Referee John Butler blew the final whistle to scenes of delight for the red and white of Gortnahoe Glengoole.

Although this game won’t go down as a classic, Gortnahoe Glengoole will be delighted with seeing this one out. Moyne Templetuohy can be very proud of their performance on the day and with both teams advancing to the quarter finals against the South winners and runners up, this championship is far from finished.

Man of the Match Damien Corbett showed his worth today with 1-12 of his sides 1-16 total. They also have good players in Conor Gleeson, Lorcan Bourke and Declan Teehan and will provide stiff opposition to the South runners up.

Moyne Templetuohy will learn a lot from this performance and they can be proud of the showings of Paul Maher, David Doyle, Danny Moore and Diarmuid Campion to name but a few. They now face the South champions next weekend.

Teams and scorers: Gortnahoe Glengoole: Lee Norton, Paddy Norton, Brandon Webster, David Stanley, Billy Hogan, Conor Gleeson, Eamon Long, Jason Kelly (0-1), Aaron O’Dwyer, Thomas Meaney (0-1), Kevin Laffan, Max Shepherd, Lorcan Bourke (0-1), Damien Corbett (1-12, 0-7f), Declan Teehan (0-1).

Subs used: Michael Campion, Darren Ryan.

Moyne Templetuohy: Martin Cleere, Liam Ryan, Adam Jones, Sean Lyons, Paul Maher, David Doyle (1-00), James McBreaty, Jake Bowe, Diarmuid Campion (0-01), Jack Reddan, Cathal Guilfoyle (0-08 frees, 0-02), Mark Fox, Danny Moore, Finn Jones, Ben Moore.

Subs used: Bill Brolan, Leo Cleere.

Referee: John Butler (Upperchurch Drombane)