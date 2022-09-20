Search

20 Sept 2022

Sadness in Tipperary with passing of popular nun who will be fondly remembered

Sadness in Tipperary with passing of popular nun who will be fondly remembered

Sincere sympathy to the Presentation Sisters on the death of Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Presentation Sisters on the death of Sr. Miriam O’Byrne, Presentation Convent, Thurles and Enniscorthy, county Wexford, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the loving care of the Staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Waterford.


Predeceased by her sisters Marie and Addie and her brothers Ted, John, Aidan and Rory, Sr. Miriam is deeply regretted by her loving Presentation Community and Congregation, her fellow Presentation sister Sr. Patricia Wall (Ballingarry), her sisters Sr. Ann, Sisters of Charity of St. Paul the Apostle, (Scotland) and Pauline Clark, Ontario, Canada, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.


She is especially fondly remembered in The Commons where she spent some time, along with Sr. Teresa Walsh, living in the community where they both became involved in local activities, which included helping out in the adjacent Primary School, Slieveardagh N.S.


Sr. Miriam reposed in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles, on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass was on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Convent Chapel followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.


“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media