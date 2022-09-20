POLL RESULTS!: See who the TipperaryLive viewers have backed to lift Dan Breen

The results are in! Last week, we asked you, the TipperaryLive readers, to vote for the club who you think will go on to win the senior hurling championship over the coming weeks. See results below.
Kiladangan are the readers favourites to lift Dan Breen, while Clonoulty Rossmore and Drom & Inch bring up the rear in terms of the favourites.
1. Kiladangan - 22%
2. Clonoulty Rossmore - 21%
3. Drom & Inch - 16%
4. Loughmore Castleiney - 14%
5. Upperchurch Drombane - 10%
6. JK Brackens - 8%
7. Kilruane MacDonaghs - 6%
8. Toomevara - 3%
