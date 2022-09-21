Funding opportunity for sports clubs and organisations in Tipperary

Tipperary Sports Partnership (TSP) has announced a funding stream to develop sport and increase physical activity in Tipperary.

TSP Return to Sport Fund 2022 is part of a programme from the Government of Ireland, implemented through Sport Ireland and its network of local sports partnerships to support the sport and physical activity sector to return to activity following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It aims to support eligible clubs/organisations with a physical activity remit, with access to funding to reopening activity for their members, as well as operational challenges as a result of Covid-19.

The maximum that can be applied for by any applicant under this scheme is €1,500.

Priority will be given to key target groups as identified in the TSP Strategic Plan such as disadvantaged areas, older adults, young people, people with disabilities, women and girls, the unemployed and ethnic minorities.

The closing date for receipt of applications under this fund is Thursday October 6 at 4pm.

Further information, criteria and application forms are available on the TSP website – www.tipperarysports.ie or by contacting the office -phone 052-616 6201, email info@tipperarysports.ie