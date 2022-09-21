Search

21 Sept 2022

Funding opportunity for sports clubs and organisations in Tipperary

Fund implemented through Sport Ireland and its network of local sports partnerships

Sports Partnerships

The scheme will support the sport and physical activity sector to return to activity following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

21 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Sports Partnership (TSP) has announced a funding stream to develop sport and increase physical activity in Tipperary.  

TSP Return to Sport Fund 2022 is part of a programme from the Government of Ireland, implemented through Sport Ireland and its network of local sports partnerships to support the sport and physical activity sector to return to activity following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

It aims to support eligible clubs/organisations with a physical activity remit, with access to funding to reopening activity for their members, as well as operational challenges as a result of Covid-19. 

The maximum that can be applied for by any applicant under this scheme is  €1,500. 

Priority will be given to key target groups as identified in the TSP Strategic Plan such as disadvantaged areas, older adults, young people, people with disabilities, women and girls, the unemployed and ethnic minorities.  

The closing date for receipt of applications under this fund is Thursday October 6 at 4pm.  

Further information, criteria and application forms are available on the TSP website – www.tipperarysports.ie or by contacting the office -phone 052-616 6201, email info@tipperarysports.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media