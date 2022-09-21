Boil Water Notice affecting Clonmel could be lifted in "next four to five days"

The Boil Water Notice that has affected 10,500 customers of the Glenary supply in Clonmel has been in place for just over a week
It's hoped that the Boil Water Notice affecting 10,500 customers in the Clonmel area will be lifted in the next four to five days.
This was stated by John Fogarty, senior executive engineer of Tipperary County Council, at today's meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
However some minor upgrades to the Glenary plant had yet to be ironed out.
Mr Fogarty also said that the Health Service Executive (HSE) had to be satisfied that there was no danger to public health before the notice was lifted.
Following consultation with the HSE and Tipperary County Council, the Boil Water Notice was issued by Irish Water just over a week ago, on Tuesday September 13.
The notice was issued due to elevated turbidity (or cloudiness) in the supply, which affected treatment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.