WOW: This lakeside thatched country home is on sale in Tipperary for €1,150,000

Derrymount, Derrycastle, Ballina, Co Tipperary, V94 PW2F
If this isn't your dream house, we cannot imagine what is.
Derrymount is on sale for €1,150,000 in Ballina, Co Tipperary.
The five-bedroom, two-bathroom thatched country house is perfectly located lakeside.
Beside the house is a self-contained log cabin, and the house is surrounded by a mature landscaped garden.
Other highlights include access to a private boathouse and harbour (subject to negotiation), 'Richard Burke' design kitchen and located 5km from Ballina/Killaloe.
The property is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms & Estates.
