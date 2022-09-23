Tipperary County Council receives application to develop former Ballingarry convent

Tipperary County Council has received a planning application for the old convent in Ballingarry Lower, Thurles, to be turned into tourist accommodation

The application before the council is in the name of Donal Corcoran, and was made on September 14, 2022.

A previous application for the site was rejected by the council in 2021. That application was for a mix of residential, light industrial, shops, a café and the church was to be converted to offices.

The old convent complex is listed as a protected structure in the Tipperary County Development Plan 2009.

The proposed work includes alterations to existing disused convent buildings and for change of use to tourist accommodation to include seven individually accessed dwellings comprising of two two-bed houses; two three-bed houses; two four-bed houses and one five bed house.

It also proposes change of use and conversion of existing school room to digital hub and the conversion of existing mews building to ancillary building with PV solar array on south-facing pitch.

The plan includes a change of use and conversion of existing disused chapel to community building, and the change of use and conversion of the Presentation National School to showroom and café.

The application also includes an application for demolition of four single-storey extensions; construction of two roads on site; improvements to existing site entrances; upgrade existing effluent treatment system and provision of permeably paved car-parking spaces.

The plan also seeks permission for the construction of an outdoor café area; bin storage stations; subdivision of grounds to provide garden space for each house, and improvement to landscaping and site boundaries and all ancillary site and other works.

Tipperary County Council has yet to give a date for its decision on the application.