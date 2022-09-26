Search

26 Sept 2022

14-0! Bad thumping for one Tipperary club in FAI Junior Cup first round

The FAI Junior Cup began in Tipperary at the weekend with the first round of matches - it won't be a day Powerstown FC will want to remember! (File photo)

26 Sept 2022 8:33 AM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Munster Youths Cup
Bansha Celtic 3 – 2 Cashel Town
Cullen Lattin 2 – 3 Peake Villa

TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris 0 – 3 Clonmel Celtic
Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 4 Clonmel Town

TSDL Youths Division 2
Mullinahone 2 – 7 Shanbally United
Moyglass United v Donohill and District (off)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25


FAI Junior Cup 1st Round
Ballymackey v Rearcross,
Clodagh Rangers v Borrisokane,
Sallypark Odhrans 4 – 3 Bansha Celtic
Killavilla United v Borroway Rovers
BT Harps 1 – 2 Cahir Park
Birdhill 0 – 8 Wilderness Rovers
Cullen Lattin 2 – 1 Old Bridge
Cashel Town 3 – 1 Mullinahone
Clerihan 2 – 3 Killenaule Rovers
Lough Derg 0 – 3 Rosegreen Rangers
Clonmel Celtic 4 – 1 Vee Rovers
St Michael’s 2 – 0 Two Mile Borris
Moneygall v Cloughjordan
Clonmel Town 6 – 1 Galbally United
Peake Villa 14 – 0 Powerstown

Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Two Mile Borris 2 – 0 Bansha Celtic
Donohill and District 2 – 1 Kilsheelan United
Tipperary Town 0 – 3 Moyglass United

