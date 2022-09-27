A Tipperary pauper who went from the workhouse to become a Secretary of State in the US

Memoir of An Irish Pauper



Back in 2020, before Covid took over the country, Callan Heritage Society published the amazing story of John Logan Power who was born in the parish of Mullinahone about 1835 and when he was eight-years-old he was placed in the Workhouse of Callan, then newly built.

He prospered there and eventually at the age of 16, John emigrated to the USA.



In later years, he became the Secretary of State for Mississippi and when he died in 1901 he was awarded a State funeral from the State of Mississippi.



His story was put together by his grandson, Prof. David Moreau.



On Tuesday of this week, Prof. Moreau and his wife visited Callan and Mullinahone to see the land of his ancestors and walk in John Logan’s footsteps.

All this tells an amazing story. It is a story which should be familiar to every person in Mullinahone/ Callan.



The story of John Logan Power can be found in the book “Memoir of an Irish Pauper”.