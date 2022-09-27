Mid Tipperary GAA Scene: Football finals this week as Loughmore claim C hurling crown

Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

By Mark Dunne (PRO)

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19A Football Championship: All roads lead to Dr. Morris Park this Wednesday evening for the clash of Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg and JK Brackens Óg in the U19A Football Final. The game throws in at 8pm with Gortnahoe Glengoole Tom Loughnane the man in charge. A reminder that this is an all ticket affair and we encourage patrons to please purchase your tickets in advance. They can be found on the Tipperary GAA website.

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B Football Championship: Littleton plays host to the U19B Football Final this Wednesday evening. Boherlahan Dualla and Moyne Templetuohy take to the field for 7.30pm with John Butler of Upperchurch Drombane in charge. A reminder that this is an all ticket affair and we encourage patrons to please purchase your tickets in advance. They can be found on the Tipperary GAA website.

Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Final: Loughmore Castleiney retained the Thurles Credit Union Junior C Hurling Trophy following a 1-15 to 0-12 points win over Gortnahoe Glengoole. Captain Stephen Ryan collected the Johnnie Everard Cup with Noel O’Connell picking up the Man of the Match award kindly sponsored by Thurles Credit Union.

