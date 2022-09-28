Search

28 Sept 2022

Tipperary Athletics: Super September of sport for Carrick-on-Suir Roadrunners AC

Tipperary Athletics: Super September of sport for Carrick-on-Suir Roadrunners AC

Carrick-on-Suir AC runners after the recent South Kilkenny Run. From left to right: Deirdre Power, Tina Walsh, Aoife McGrath, Eugene O’Keeffe, Barry O’Shea and Keith Fraher.

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

NORTH CORK AC OPEN CROSS COUNTRY 4K


The North Cork open cross country competition took place at Doneraile Park, Co Cork on Sunday, September 11, with eight races ranging from under 8s in 300 metres to under 20s in 4,000 metres, plus an Adults 4,000 metres mixed race.

In the adults mixed 4,000 metres race we had Eugene O’Keeffe, seventh male home, followed by Keith Fraher, the 11th male over the finish line.

SECOND FOR KEITH FRAHER AT KILKENNY MEDIEVAL 10K


The Kilkenny Medieval Marathon took place at Kilkenny on Saturday, September 17, with four race distances; the marathon, 30K, Half Marathon and 10K.


Well done to Keith Fraher who ran in the 10k race and finished in second place in 38:54; it’s always great to get a podium finish.


Also taking part, in the 30k race, we had good running with Tommy Finn finishing 12th in 2:20:48, followed by Johnny Lyons in 2:36:34.

Excitement mounts for Tipperary athletes as cross-country season starts this weekend

MOYNE ATHLETIC CLUB OPEN CROSS COUNTRY 100 YEARS


Moyne Athletic Club, celebrating 100 years, held an open Cross Country race at Moyne on Sunday, September 18.


In the Men’s Senior and Masters 6,000 metres race, we had two good performances, with Barry O’Shea in 11th and Eugene O’Keeffe in 19th place and first Over 50.
Well done for travelling and supporting this event.

FIRST FOR BARRY O’SHEA AT SOUTH KILKENNY RUN


The South Kilkenny Run, hosted by Shamrock GAA Club, took place at Ballyhale on Sunday last, September 25.


Our club had seven athletes taking part in the 10k and 10 mile races.


In the 10k race we had a brilliant one-two finish, with Barry O’Shea winning the race in 34:06, followed by Keith Fraher in second place in 38:36. Also running well were John Carroll in 47:52, Aoife McGrath in 55:43, Deirdre Power in 50:06.


In the 10 Mile race we had an excellent run by Eugene O’Keeffe, finishing in fourth place in 1:02:09. This was a PB by 38 seconds by Eugene.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media