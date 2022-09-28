New 5K personal best for Tipperary athlete in thrilling Dublin road race

Dundrum Athletic Club's Kevin Moore had an outstanding race to finish in a podium position in Rathfarnham 5k in Dublin last weekend.
RATHFARNHAM 5K
The Rathfarnham 5k is a very popular and fast course that was held in Dublin on Sunday last, September 25.
This course is very fast, with the top 12 finishers running sub 15 minutes in a field of 892 runners.
Dundrum Athletic Club's Kevin Moore had an outstanding race to finish in a podium position of third in a new 5k Road Personal Best of 14:33 (chip of 14:32).
Only one second apiece separated the top three across the finishing line.
