Renowned Himalayan poet will join local poets at special Poetry Plus event in Carrick-on-Suir

A renowned Himalayan poet and translator will be the special guest at Carrick-on-Suir's Poetry Plus evening of poetry and prose readings in the town's Seán Healy Memorial Library on Friday, October 7 from 7pm to 9pm.

Yuyutsu RD Sharma will read from his works at the event and will be joined by two award winning local poets, Michael Coady and Mark Roper, who will read from his forthcoming collection Beyond Stillness.

Creative writing tutor Margaret O'Brien, who runs the Poetry Plus sessions at Brewery Lane Theatre said this was a very special opportunity for the writing community and poetry lovers.

She thanked Tipperary County Council Arts Officer Melanie Scott and the Tipperary Arts Office and Carol Delany of Carrick-on-Suir Library for their support.

Yuyutsu RD Sharma is the recipient of fellowships and grants from The Rockefeller Foundation, Ireland Literature Exchange, Trubar Foundation, Slovenia, The Institute for the Translation of Hebrew Literature and The Foundation for the Production and Translation of Dutch Literature.

He has held workshops in creative writing and translation at Queen's University, Belfast, University of Ottawa and South Asian Institute, Heidelberg University, Germany, University of California, Davis, Sacramento State University, California, Beijing Open University, New York University, New York and Columbia University, New York.

His works have appeared in Poetry Review, Chanrdrabhaga, Sodobnost, Mudfish, Amsterdam Weekly, Indian Literature, Rattapallax, Irish Pages, Drunken Boat, Califragile, Delo, Modern Poetry in Translation, Exiled Ink, Iton77, Little Magazine, The Telegraph, Indian Express and Asiaweek. The Library of Congress has nominated his book of Nepali translations entitled Roaring Recitals; Five Nepali Poets as Best Book of the Year 2001 from Asia under the Program, A World of Books International Perspectives.