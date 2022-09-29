Thurles school choir perform at Mass celebrating 250 years of the Ursuline sisters in Ireland

The Ursuline Chamber Choir was invited to Blackrock in Cork on Tuesday, September 20, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the first Ursuline sisters to Ireland in 1771.

They joined with other Irish Ursuline Secondary School Choirs from across the country to commemorate this special event in the history of the Ursuline order in Ireland.

The Choir sang a beautiful rendition of Deer Song (I Arise Today) during Communion with Sophie Rowland, Sixth Year, representing the school at the Prayers of the Faithful.

The celebrant, Brother Stephen, paid tribute to the work done by Nano Nagle, founder of the Presentation Order, who invited the Ursulines to Cork and who, along with the Ursuline sisters, was at the forefront of educating young people.

He also spoke about progressive women in the church not always getting the acknowledgement they deserved.

The mass was live-streamed by Star Systems and watched by Primary and Post Primary students in Thurles, Cork, Waterford, Sligo and Cabinteely.