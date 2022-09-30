Search

30 Sept 2022

Soccer Fixtures: St Michael's in Munster League Champions Cup action against Limerick city side

File Photo: St Michael's are in Munster Champions Cup action this Saturday at Cooke Park (4.30 pm) against Pike Rovers of Limerick

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

30 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

FAI Youth Cup, 1st Round
Cashel Town v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Freebooters v Clonmel Town (provisonal)
Bridge United v Peake Villa (provisional)

TSDL Youths Divisional 2
Cahir Park v Shanbally United, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Munster League Champions Cup, Quarter-Final
St Michael’s v Pike Rovers, 4:30pm P Keane, J Lyons, M Corrigan

Tipperary Soccer: Division 1 Youths League wins for Clonmel Town and Clonmel Celtic

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Vee Rovers, 3pm M Jordan
Cashel Town v Two Mile Borris, 12pm M Duffy
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 11 am, J Maguire
Wilderness Rovers v Clonmel Town, 3pm J Lyons

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 12pm M Jordan
Cahir Park v Mullinahone, 3pm M Freiberg
Tipperary Town v Old Bridge, 11am E Ryan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United v Cashel Town, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Clerihan v Dualla, 12pm M Freiberg
St Nicholas v Rosegreen Rangers, 3pm J Maguire
Suirside v Cullen Lattin, 3pm E Ryan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Donohill and District, 12pm N Coughlan
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 3pm G Ward
Kilsheelan United v Burncourt Celtic, 12pm J Lyons
Moyglass United v Two Mile Borris, 3pm P Keane

