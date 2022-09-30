Bill Cronin from Ahenny celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his family

Bill Cronin from Ahenny joined an elite group of county Tipperary citizens to reach their 100th birthday last week and he marked the milestone at Carrick-on-Suir’s Sonas Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

The retired forestry worker turned 100 on Thursday, September 22 and the party at the Carrickbeg nursing home that day was attended by several generations of his family. It was one of three celebrations marking Bill’s centenary birthday at Sonas last week.

His surviving sister Kitty travelled from London to attend the birthday celebration last Saturday, which coincided with an open day at Sonas for the local community and families of its residents.

Sonas Nursing Home’s Person in Charge Paula Harrison told those gathered at the open day that they were all honoured to celebrate Bill’s 100th birthday with him and they loved hearing his favourite greeting every morning: “Where’s me cup of tae”.

Bill’s beloved wife Bridie passed away in 1992. He has one daughter Ailish Anthony, who lives in Mullinavat and five sons Francis and Sean who both live in Ahenny, Desmond, who lives in Carrick-on-Suir, Liam, who lives in Faugheen and Ned, who resides in Manchester.

He is blessed with nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

One of his great grandchildren eight-year-old Carly Byrnes from Greenhill Village, Carrick-on-Suir and his great-great grandson four-year-old Archie Mackey from Mooncoin were among Bill’s family members at Sonas last Thursday afternoon for the cutting of his 100th birthday cake.

His sons Francis, Desmond and Sean said their dad has led a very active life enjoying a range of sports and social activities.

He worked with Bord na Móna in county Offaly for 15 years before returning to his native county to work in forestry. He worked in local forests, now run by Coillte, at Newtown, Brownswood, Kilsheelan and Curraghdobbin during his long career.

Outside of work, his sons said he enjoyed playing cards socially, particularly the game of 25s. In his youth he played hurling and football with Carrick Swan GAA Club. He also played handball and was a keen runner.

He sang in the church choir in Faugheen at Sunday Mass and also helped organise the Faugheen Field Day. He was also very interested in politics and a staunch supporter of the Labour Party.

He and Kitty are the last surviving siblings in their family. His brothers Maurice, John, Mattie and sisters Lizzie and Nell are deceased.

Bill lived with his son Sean and wife Teresa in Ahenny for 25 years and also lived for a short period with his daughter Ailish in Mullinavat.

He spent about five years living at the Sue Ryder Retirement Village in Owning in county Kilkenny before becoming a resident of the Sonas Nursing Home in Carrickbeg about six months ago.

Francis said growing old has never bothered his dad, who regarded age as only a number. “It’s great for him (to reach 100). I don’t think we will ever see it but you never know,” he quipped.