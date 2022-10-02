Clonmel Bridge Club ready to welcome new members as activity resumes after Covid

After over two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, Clonmel Bridge Club is up and running again and is inviting people to join.

“When we are younger there are lots of physical sports to try, lots of school teams looking for new people. Hobbies like boxing, biking, golf, tennis and others are easy to start at a young age. Bridge is about taking up a sport of the mind which can be done at any age. This hobby, bridge, in my eyes can be a life changer,” said Shula McCarthy of Clonmel Bridge Club.

Shula said the game opens your life to learning, to new friends, to growing your memory , to a social life in the evenings, weekdays, weekends away and holidays abroad.

“Bridge is a game that is played at a table of four people. It can be played with just four people in a house game, as we saw on Downton Abbey, or it can be played in a group of many tables as we do in Clonmel Bridge Centre. It is the most sophisticated and subtle card game in the world. It can be as competitive as you want or just a social activity. Either way it is super fun,” said Shula.

Shula said that bridge has been determined not to be a sport by the European Court but that for many it is a sport that allows people to compete long after team sports fade into a memory.

“It gives us a chance to make new lifelong friends with something tangible in common to chat about. How many families have a child who isn’t into physical sport but who would love to compete at something and who would like to be part of a social group as they get older. In addition, how many parents find their children drifting away as they live their lives. Bridge allows parents to start something of their own when that happens. Bridge is competed at national and international levels,” said Shula.

At local level in Clonmel Bridge Centre there is a supervised game run on Monday morning at 10am, a new afternoon bridge session on Tuesdays starting October 4 at 2.30pm, as well as games nightly Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.

“Bridge is a game you can play wherever you go. You can ring up a bridge club anywhere in the world and ask to play as a visitor and you would be most welcome,” said Shula.

Beginners need lessons and the club is fortunate to have five dedicated bridge teachers who run lessons over ten weeks.

This year lessons start next week on Tuesday, October 4 at 7.30pm. Clonmel Bridge Club is the only club with lessons for beginners in Tipperary so people come from all over the county. For more information ring Shula McCarthy on 0833403740.