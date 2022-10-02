FBD Insurance Tipperary SFC: Upperchurch Drombane dump champions Loughmore to make history

Upperchurch Drombane 1-12

Loughmore Castleiney 1-11

Upperchurch Drombane have dumped defending champions Loughmore Castleiney out of the FBD Insurance county senior football championship with a hard fought one point victory in the smei-final at Golden this afternoon.

The Church are still chasing honours on both the hurling and football front as they will tackle Kilruane MacDonagh in the senior hurling semi-final on Sunday next in FBD Semple Stadium- they are bidding to do a Loughmore Castleiney-like double, a year after today's opponents did just that.

But, the campaigns have been severely hampered for Loughmore Castleiney with injury after injury robbing them of key personnel throughout the season. And, they headed into the semi-final clash against The Church a shadow of their usual self and short three Johns - McGrath, Ryan and Meagher, for starters.

Paul Shanahan had a fine game for Upperchurch Drombane

Upperchurch Drombane opened well and with the Shanahan brothers, Paul and Luke a threat in attack they went 0-5 to 0-3 clear after 20 minutes.

But, Liam McGrath, who shot four points, three from frees, and Noel McGrath showed them the way and they gradually came into the game, though the Upperchurch Drombane advantage stood at 0-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Points from Diarmuid Grant and Luke Shanahan inside 3 minutes of resuming reaffirmed Upperchurch Drombane's intentions. A Conor Fahey goal in the 44th minute put them 1-10 to 0-8 ahead but Loughmore Castleiney battled back. Four minutes later Liam McGrath netted for them and he added two further points to leave them just one point adrift after 55 minutes.

Noel McGrath - led the charge for Loughmore Castleiney

It was there for the taking now but Upperchurch Drombane were equal to the challenge with Luke Shanahan scoring a vital point from a tight angle on the hour mark. Loughmore poured forward in search of a winning goal. Liam McGrath pointed for them but time ran out on them and the champions relinquished their title.

Upperchurch Drombane are on a winning streak right now and they will face Clonmel Commercials in the final in two weeks time - a week after the bid to make the county final on the double with that hurling semi-final against Kilruane MacDonagh. The dare to dream.