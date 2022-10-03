Search

03 Oct 2022

All the weekend soccer results in the South Tipperary Leagues - Champions Cup win for St Michael's

Tipperary Soccer: Donohill defeat Bansha in eight-goal cup thriller

File Photo: Dinny Crosse, left, Donohill) and Ashley Laslett (Mullinahone).

Reporter:

Liam Browne

03 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie


SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

FAI Youth Cup, 1st Round
Cashel Town 1 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Bridge United 0 – 3 Peake Villa

TSDL Youths Division 2
Cahir Park 0 – 5 Shanbally United

Munster League Champions Cup, Quarter-Final
St Michael’s 1 – 0 Pike Rovers

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa 9 – 0 Vee Rovers
Cashel Town 3 – 2 Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 1 Bansha Celtic
Wilderness Rovers 3 – 3 Clonmel Town

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa 2 – 2 Clonmel Town
Cahir Park 5 – 1 Mullinahone
Tipperary Town 3 – 2 Old Bridge

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United 0 – 0 Cashel Town
Clerihan 0 – 4 Dualla
St Nicholas 2 – 1 Rosegreen Rangers
Suirside 2 – 2 Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town 2 – 4 Donohill and District
Cahir Park 2 – 1 Bansha Celtic
Kilsheelan United 1 – 1 Burncourt Celtic
Moyglass United 1 – 2 Two Mile Borris

