Gardaí are investigating late night robbery of man in Carrick-on-Suir town centre

Gardaí are investigating the robbery of a man aged in his 50s in Carrick-on-Suir town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The man was walking home and was at Castle Street when he was knocked to the ground and assaulted and robbed of some cash.
Gardaí investigating this crime are appealing to anyone who was on Castle Street, Carrick-on-Suir between 2am and 3am on October to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 642040, Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.
Gardai are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who saw a group of youths in the area around this time.
