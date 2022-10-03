LATEST: Temporary staff application owned by Tipp's FRS has rebranded

Get the Shifts, the Irish temporary staffing solution provider and app that is owned by Tipperary’s FRS Recruitment, has announced it has changed its name to WrkWrk. The rebranding has been undertaken ahead of WrkWrk’s expected move into foreign markets, beginning in 2023.

Under their new brand, they are aiming to bring in 4,000 additional temporary workers each month, as well as securing a further 500 new monthly placements.

Currently they have a pool of 3,200 available workers and provide, on average 5,000 monthly shift placements across Ireland.

Their service, which was previously dubbed the ‘tinder for jobs’, is primarily driven through their app and aims to make shiftwork work for everyone – both workers and employers.

Workers have the benefit of being able to access fluid, flexible, commitment free work with wages paid within 7 days.

While employers are able to access trained, motivated, pre-vetted staff for all types of shifts, ranging from 1 to 500 staff at a time. The service is available 24/7 and staff can be supplied with as little as 3 hours’ notice.

The rebrand follows FRS Recruitment’s acquisition of the business last year in a deal worth €1.1 million.

Speaking about the rebrand, Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said, “We are very excited about WrkWrk and what it means for the future of flexible, temporary staffing. Since we acquired the business last year we have seen it continue to grow and flourish and now we hope to bring the capabilities provided by WrkWrk to an even wider, international audience.

"That was the driving force behind our decision to launch this new brand, giving the business a name that will appeal in foreign markets by adding a more universal dimension to our profile. WrkWrk is a unique name that we expect will become the go to solution for employers and workers when it comes to shift work across Ireland, and hopefully beyond, in the very near future,” she said.

Her comments were echoed by Hannah Wrixon, General Manager of WrkWrk. “Our goal at WrkWrk is to change shiftwork for ever. To make it work for everyone. Make it easy and feel human. We are providing an instantaneous solution that allows workers and employers alike to sort out their shiftwork needs through their smartphone on a 24/ 7 basis.

“With a few taps on our app, employers can get the right people for the right shifts – all our workers are trained, experienced and have been pre-vetted. While workers can quickly pick up commitment free employment that ensures they don’t have to be waiting until the end of the month to get paid. This is the type of effective, dynamic solution demanded by a modern 24/7 economy and we expect to see the demand for WrkWrk grow both at home and abroad over the next 12 months,” she concluded.

FRS Recruitment is one of the leading recruitment businesses operating in Ireland. They have 10 offices nationwide, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Roscommon. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is part of the FRS Network – the social enterprise co-operative. Further information is available on www.frsrecruitment.com