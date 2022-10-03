Semi-final fixtures for this year's hurling county championships confirmed

The Tipperary senior hurling and premier intermediate hurling championship semi-finals fixtures have been fixed ahead of a pumper weekend of knockout hurling this weekend.
FBD Insurance – Senior Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Date: Sunday October 9th Venue: FBD Semple Stadium 2.00pm
Referee: Conor Doyle
Date: Sunday October 9th Venue: FBD Semple Stadium 3.45pm
Referee: John Dooley
FBD Insurance – Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi Finals
Date: Saturday October 8th Venue: Nenagh 3.30pm
Referee: Sean Everard
Date: Saturday October 8th Venue: Leahy Park Cashel: 3.45pm
Referee: Fergal Horgan
