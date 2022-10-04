O'Shea sisters shine as Mullinahone capture Tipperary Ladies Football intermediate title

CAMIDA LADIES FOOTBALL INTERMEDIATE FINAL

MULLNAHONE 2-9 BOHERLAHAN/DUALLA 0-7

With Mullinahone coming to the table as All-Ireland Junior Club finalists last year Boherlahan had it all to do to retake their Intermediate title last held in 2014.



With a fast start from Casey Hennessy opening the scoreboard for Boherlahan with only 19 seconds on the clock they couldn’t have wished for better. Lorraine O’Shea quickly pulled back the lead with a point from play followed by a free kick, Mullinahone leading by a point.



Points from the Fahies and Anna Murphy saw Boherlahan keep in touch with Mullinahone at half time after Aoibhe O’Shea had scored two from play.



At the interval the scoreline read Mullinahone 0-6 Boherlahan 0-4.

The Mullinahone panel celebrate with the County Ladies Football Intermediate Championship cup following their victory over Boherlahan/Dualla in the final at Bansha on Sunday last. Pic: Cahir Media



Mullinahone were quick out of the blocks in the second half with a free from Lorraine O’Shea sailing over the bar, but scores from Anna Fahie and Emer Dwan saw Boherlahan only a point down.

They were soon on the attack again when Casey Hennessy won the Mullinahone kick out in the air and passed it centre forward Sarah Delaney who was in on goals and fouled in the square. Casey Hennessey walked to the spot to face the Mullinahone keeper Alice Browning who saved the shot and the resulting rebound went wide.



Another effort from Casey Hennessey went to the right and wide but Lorraine O’Shea’s free sailed effortless over a long distance out.



Boherlahan came near to goal again but the Mullinahone keeper smothered the ball and a point from Anna Fahie resulted.



Lorraine O’Shea then hit the back of the net for Mullinahone (after a clinical pass from Chloe Gunn), O’Shea placing the ball out of the reach of the keeper into the top right hand corner placing Mullinahone in the driving seat with a 4 point lead.



Sister Aoibhe O’Shea added to the total with a point from play and a goal which she buried into the back of the net to end the game and see Mullinahone progress to Senior Championship in 2022.

Scorers Mullinahone: Lorraine O’Shea 1-6 (3f), Aoibhe O’Shea 1-3.



Scorers Boherlahan: Casey Hennessey 0-1, Anna Fahie 0- 3, Lily Fahie 0-1, Anna Murphy 0-1, Emer Dwan 0-1.