Jessica scoops Ace of Hearts jackpot in West Tipperary GAA club's draw

Jessica Kelly of Ballyryan was the lucky winner of the recent Sologhead GAA Club's Find the Ace of Heart draw.
ACE OF HEARTS DRAW
In the Sologhead GAA Club's Find the Ace Of Hearts Draw of Monday night, September 26, the winning card was finally turned and the Jackpot prize of €4,500 was won by Jessica Kelly of Ballyryan, first name out of drum.
Well done Jessica and enjoy your winnings.
Four x €25 spot prizes Hannah Dawson Ballykisteen, Margaret Ryan Online, Jamie Ryan Online, James O’Malley Jnr, Springfield Tipperary and the sellers prize went to Tommy Ryan (R).
The jackpot reverts back to €1500 commencing with last Monday night's draw of October 3.
