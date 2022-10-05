Irish Water is carrying out repairs in the Golden area today

Irish Water is carrying out repairs in the Golden area
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in the Golden area.
They say supply may be disrupted in Suirville, Raheen, Ardane, Golden Village and the surrounding areas.
Works are expected to be complete by 5pm on Wednesday, October 5.
