BREAKING: Popular Danish retailer to open new store in Clonmel with up to 15 new jobs

JYSK, the Danish retailer, is set to open a new store in Clonmel, Tipperary on Thursday, 13th October 2022.

It is the second JYSK store in Tipperary, joining Thurles, which opened in February 2022.

The new store will bring the total of JYSK stores in Ireland to 18.

The Scandinavian inspired retail store will create approximately 12-15 new jobs.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is well known for high quality, on trend products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden.

The brand has also enjoyed a worldwide reputation for expertise and knowledge with their Scandinavian sleeping culture and specialises in high quality sleeping products – from mattresses, duvets and pillows to bed frames and bases.

The store will open from 10am - 6pm daily.

The company’s other Irish locations include joining Dundalk, Naas, Drogheda, Dublin, Youghal, Navan, Portlaoise, Waterford (only XL store in Ireland), Ashbourne, Sligo, Limerick, Carlow, Thurles, Athlone and Tralee. The new store is located at Unit 3, Powerstown Centre, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, E91 PX68.

Speaking about the opening, District Manager Gareth Carson says: “We are delighted to open a new store in Co Tipperary in Clonmel, after the success of the Thurles store. We can’t wait to welcome customers in store with so many new products arriving this season, stylish home products to popular garden items.”

JYSK offers an extensive range of products for the home, from the bedroom to the garden, and at great prices. JYSK’s Scandinavian design ethic and stylish approach to interiors has made the brand known and loved across the world.

