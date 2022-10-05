Ursuline students sport their best jerseys in aid of Kenyon mission

Ursuline Jersey Day held on Thursday, September 29 in aid of the Ursuline Missions in Kenya
On Thursday, September 29, the school held a jersey day to raise money for the Ursuline Missions in Kenya.
There was an array of tops from a number of counties and clubs, from a wide range of sports.
This was a precursor to Mission Day, to be held next week, with the Leaving Cert students and their Year Head, Ms Frend, organising fun events with the aim of highlighting and supporting the important educational work being done by Thurles Sisters in Kenya.
