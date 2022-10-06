Man charged in relation to Clonmel assault while investigation of assault in Powerstown area continues

A man aged in his 20s appeared before a district court yesterday (Wednesday) charged in connection with a serious assault on a man in Clonmel on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Garda investigations are ongoing in relation to a serious assault on another man aged in his 40s in the Kilmore area of Powerstown near Clonmel last Friday night.

The man arrested and charged in connection with assaulting and harming a man aged in his 30s in the Heywood Road area of Clonmel on Monday, appeared before Dungarvan District Court yesterday. The case was adjourned to an upcoming court sitting.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said the assault occurred between 6.30pm and 7pm and victim suffered injuries and required medical treatment in Tipperary University Hospital.

The assault on a local farmer aged in his 40s on a road in the Kilmore area of Powerstown occurred between 10pm and 11pm last Friday, September 30. The victim suffered injuries to his head and body and required medical treatment in hospital.

The Garda spokesman said their investigations into this assault are ongoing and he appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the Kilmore area that night to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.