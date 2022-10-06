Tipperary folk: Places for Haunted Path of Witch of Baylough are disappearing fast. Book ASAP!

Baylough - Petticoat Loose Haunted Hike booking is "disappearing quickly" so move ASAP to secure your place.
For those interested in doing the Petticoat Loose Haunted Hike, organised by the Rhododendron Walking Festival committee, booking opened last weekend and some of the slots are now nearly full!!
To be sure to get your place book asap!!
Following the Haunted Path of the Witch of Baylough who was banished to the lake to empty it with a thimble for many many misdeeds including murdering her husband. Trundle your way through the woods from scare zone to scare zone toward the infamous Dark Hedges that are guaranteed to leave you short of breath and your heart pounding.
Arriving at the bottomless Baylough keep your eyes peeled as Petticoat Loose is known to pounce at any stage as she seeks her prey to to play with under the water surface.
Haunted Hike full details can be viewed and booked http://www.vee.ie/product/ petticoat-loose-haunted-hike/
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.