WOW: Tipperary community walk their way to a €7,500 donation to Pieta House

Tipperary community walk their way to a €7,500 donation to Pieta House
Our Pieta House fundraiser last weekend was huge success raising €7,500.
Thanks so much to everyone who organised, helped out, donated and took part in this very worthy event.
Contributed to the Templederry notes in Around the County, Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.