ICMSA President Pat McCormack will address the AGM of West Tipperary ICMSA branch

ICMSA President Pat McCormack
ICMSA President Pat McCormack will address the AGM of the West Tipperary branch of ICMSA at The Porter House in Tipperary Town on Monday, October 17 at 8pm.
It’s the home branch of the association’s president, so he he’ll be speaking to his neighbours and friends.
Also due to speak is Paul Smyth from Moneygall, the association’s highly regarded dairy executive.
The agenda will include Dairy & Beef Outlook, Nitrates & Climate Change’s effects on farming and CAP.
Elections will take place for officers and members of the national council and a large turnout is expected.
The meeting will be chaired by John Quirke of Tipperary Town with Willie Meagher of Cappawhite acting as secretary to the meeting.
Queries about eligibility to vote should be directed to Tipp Area Development Officer, Ronan O’Connor, at 087-1732455.
