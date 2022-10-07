Deputy Martin Browne highlights doctor availability at Cashel minor injuries unit

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has cited recent issues with doctor availability at Cashel Minor Injuries Unit as one symptom of failed health policy.

Deputy Browne made the observation as he welcomed provisions under Regulated Professions (Health and Social Care) (Amendment) Bill 2022, which seeks to attract more doctors to Ireland.

Teachta Browne said:

“This Bill seeks to remove the obstacles for people who hold a British medical degree from availing of medical intern posts here, and to ensure a route to registration on the General Division for international doctors.

“It is encouraging to see some movement on what appears to be the seemingly insurmountable problems inherent in our health system when it comes to the provision of doctors, but it does not take from the fact that Irish doctors are leaving this country at a rate of knots. This has become such a problem that our health system has become increasingly difficult to access.

“The rate at which doctors are leaving is summed up in figures that show 402 work visas were issued by Australia to Irish doctors in the first five months of 2022.

Tipperary TD, Deputy Martin Browne (SF)

“When you consider that the figure was 272 three years ago, it becomes apparent that far from being addressed adequately, the government is overseeing a rapidly worsening situation, which is leaving communities and regions with a severe shortage of doctors.

“This government, through various policy failures across the sectors has created a situation in this country which actually leaves talented graduates with little choice but to seek better conditions and opportunities abroad.

“In Tipperary, we have a minor injuries unit in Cashel where the availability of a doctor has, for much of this year been in the lap of the gods.

“Earlier this year we had a situation in which I would get word that the unit was to close temporarily. No information was given to local representatives. And when I enquired about it, the issue stemmed from the inability to replace the doctor.

“Despite assurances that the matter would be resolved, and that Deputies would be regularly informed of any changes that may occur in the future, the unit’s hours of operation continued to be ad hoc and dependent upon the availability of the replacement doctor for some time.

“This kind of uncertainty is unacceptable.

“But it ultimately comes to down to the fact that under this government and the ones that came before it, the health service is an unattractive prospect for the professionals we need like doctors and nurses.

“So any measures that seek to boost the workforce are welcome, but we also need to see this government act to retain health professionals that have qualified here, and who ideally would wish to stay here among family and friends, if only they were appreciated by the State, and if the housing and services they need were available and accessible.”